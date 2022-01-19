BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota’s State Investment Board has filled a position key to implementing new investment requirements of the state’s $8.5 billion oil tax savings account. The board has tapped Scott Anderson as chief investment officer for the state Retirement and Investment Office, which oversees about $20 billion of assets. Anderson begins this week. He succeeds Dave Hunter, who left last year. Anderson has more than 20 years of investment management experience. His previous roles include managing director of asset and risk allocation for the State of Wisconsin Investment Board, and a managing director with American Family Insurance.

