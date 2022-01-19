MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former state Supreme Court justice Republicans hired to investigate the 2020 presidential election has filed a subpoena seeking election records from an immigrant rights group. Voces de la Frontera Action officials said in a statement Wednesday that Michael Gableman sent them a subpoena on Jan. 5 demanding that the group turn over “a veritable mountain” of documents and communications related to the election by Wednesday. The subpoena marks the first time Gableman has demanded that a non-government entity turn over records since his probe began last summer. The group has filed a motion with Dane County Circuit Judge Rhonda Landford asking her to invalidate the subpoena.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.