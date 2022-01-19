MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say a Milwaukee man charged in the shooting death of his 8-year-old daughter told investigators he wanted to teach his children about gun safety before inadvertently firing the weapon. Michael Huddleston is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the Saturday killing of 8-year-old Tiana Huddleston. Police say she was shot in the chest with a .22 caliber handgun. A criminal complaint says the 47-year-old Huddleston decided to deliver a gun safety lesson after he “heard the children messing around in the kitchen.” Huddleston told police the gun safety was on and there was no round in the chamber. The complaint states when an officer asked Huddleston if he accidentally pulled the trigger, he said that is “exactly” what happened.

