MADISON, Wis. — A Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate has filed two lawsuits alleging that Wisconsin election officials aren’t keeping all ballots secret and are not properly vetting voting machines. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday that candidate Peter Peckarsky, an attorney, filed the lawsuits in Milwaukee County Circuit Court. In one case, Peckarsky asked a judge to order the Wisconsin Elections Commission to bar Milwaukee and other cities from marking absentee ballots with numbers that could reveal how individual voters cast their ballots. In the other, Peckarsky wants to force the commission to more thoroughly scrutinize voting machine software.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.