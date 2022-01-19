By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Coach Kyle Shanahan has a simple request for the San Francisco 49ers special teams units each week. With a dynamic offense and fearsome pass rush leading a stout defense, he just wants to avoid catastrophes in the kicking game. The 49ers have done a poor job of that this season with mistakes on special teams being a constant irritant, playing a significant role in several games. Special teams could play a big role again on Saturday night when the Niners visit the Green Bay Packers in a matchup of two of the league’s worst performing special teams units.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.