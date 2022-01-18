By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in a redistricting case that could determine political boundary lines in the battleground state for the next decade. The court could issue a final decision within weeks after hearing the arguments Wednesday that are expected to last all day. There is also a federal lawsuit pending brought by Democrats that could be taken up after the Supreme Court issues its decision. The conservative-controlled Supreme Court has ruled that it will adopt a “least change” approach and not make significant alterations to the current maps. That was a major win for Republicans who don’t want to make major changes.

