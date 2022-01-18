The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona 46, Bloomer 44
Amherst 85, Nekoosa 13
Appleton East 71, Kimberly 26
Appleton West 73, Oshkosh North 40
Aquinas 68, La Crosse Central 28
Assumption 54, Newman Catholic 35
Baldwin-Woodville 36, Barron 30
Bangor 78, Brookwood 29
Bay Port 50, Green Bay Preble 31
Beaver Dam 67, Stoughton 43
Brillion 48, Reedsville 45
Bruce 52, Cornell 50
Cambria-Friesland 68, Madison Abundant Life 37
Cashton 45, Wonewoc-Center 44
Catholic Memorial 70, Whitnall 51
Clayton 45, Lake Holcombe 42
Clear Lake 59, Unity 36
DeForest 67, Milton 48
Dominican 53, Shoreland Lutheran 26
Eau Claire Memorial 50, Wausau West 47
Eau Claire North 69, La Crosse Logan 22
Florence 69, Elcho 30
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 44, Arcadia 35
Hilbert 60, Chilton 42
Homestead 51, Milwaukee DSHA 38
Hortonville 69, Appleton North 22
Hustisford 51, Johnson Creek 38
Jefferson 64, Burlington 27
Kaukauna 84, Neenah 68
Kenosha Bradford 45, Westosha Central 43
Kenosha Tremper 80, Racine Lutheran 69
Kettle Moraine 74, Pewaukee 67
Kewaskum 57, Cedar Grove-Belgium 26
Laconia 67, Lomira 31
Lake Mills 53, Wisconsin Dells 44
Lakeland 67, D.C. Everest 48
Lourdes Academy 39, Winneconne 35
Luck 37, Frederic 25
Luther 50, Westby 46
Marathon 44, Edgar 34
Marshall 61, Poynette 50
Marshfield 52, Chippewa Falls 41
McDonell Central 59, Neillsville 44
Medford Area 44, Northland Pines 33
Menomonie 61, Holmen 33
New Holstein 58, Kewaunee 40
Northwood 62, Turtle Lake 35
Notre Dame 88, Sheboygan South 21
Oostburg 74, Plymouth 28
Oregon 69, Portage 26
Oshkosh West 65, Fond du Lac 53
Osseo-Fairchild 60, Stanley-Boyd 38
Plum City 51, Clayton 36
Prairie Farm 58, Flambeau 33
Prairie du Chien 72, Cuba City 63
Pulaski 67, Manitowoc Lincoln 44
Reedsburg Area 79, Mount Horeb 37
Rib Lake 68, Chequamegon 28
Rice Lake 73, Superior 69
Ripon 47, Wautoma 45
Shawano 75, Green Bay East 22
Sheboygan North 45, Ashwaubenon 43
Shiocton 49, Pacelli 38
Siren 72, Webster 27
South Milwaukee 53, Franklin 50
Tigerton 43, White Lake 23
University Lake/Trinity 46, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 18
Waukesha South 46, West Allis Nathan Hale 36
Waunakee 61, Monona Grove 52
Waupun 78, Watertown Luther Prep 36
West Bend East 66, Waukesha North 36
West De Pere 63, New London 58
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 77, Campbellsport 49
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59, Stevens Point 51
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 52, Northland Pines 29
Xavier 45, Menasha 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..