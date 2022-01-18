The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altoona 46, Bloomer 44

Amherst 85, Nekoosa 13

Appleton East 71, Kimberly 26

Appleton West 73, Oshkosh North 40

Aquinas 68, La Crosse Central 28

Assumption 54, Newman Catholic 35

Baldwin-Woodville 36, Barron 30

Bangor 78, Brookwood 29

Bay Port 50, Green Bay Preble 31

Beaver Dam 67, Stoughton 43

Brillion 48, Reedsville 45

Bruce 52, Cornell 50

Cambria-Friesland 68, Madison Abundant Life 37

Cashton 45, Wonewoc-Center 44

Catholic Memorial 70, Whitnall 51

Clayton 45, Lake Holcombe 42

Clear Lake 59, Unity 36

DeForest 67, Milton 48

Dominican 53, Shoreland Lutheran 26

Eau Claire Memorial 50, Wausau West 47

Eau Claire North 69, La Crosse Logan 22

Florence 69, Elcho 30

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 44, Arcadia 35

Hilbert 60, Chilton 42

Homestead 51, Milwaukee DSHA 38

Hortonville 69, Appleton North 22

Hustisford 51, Johnson Creek 38

Jefferson 64, Burlington 27

Kaukauna 84, Neenah 68

Kenosha Bradford 45, Westosha Central 43

Kenosha Tremper 80, Racine Lutheran 69

Kettle Moraine 74, Pewaukee 67

Kewaskum 57, Cedar Grove-Belgium 26

Laconia 67, Lomira 31

Lake Mills 53, Wisconsin Dells 44

Lakeland 67, D.C. Everest 48

Lourdes Academy 39, Winneconne 35

Luck 37, Frederic 25

Luther 50, Westby 46

Marathon 44, Edgar 34

Marshall 61, Poynette 50

Marshfield 52, Chippewa Falls 41

McDonell Central 59, Neillsville 44

Medford Area 44, Northland Pines 33

Menomonie 61, Holmen 33

New Holstein 58, Kewaunee 40

Northwood 62, Turtle Lake 35

Notre Dame 88, Sheboygan South 21

Oostburg 74, Plymouth 28

Oregon 69, Portage 26

Oshkosh West 65, Fond du Lac 53

Osseo-Fairchild 60, Stanley-Boyd 38

Plum City 51, Clayton 36

Prairie Farm 58, Flambeau 33

Prairie du Chien 72, Cuba City 63

Pulaski 67, Manitowoc Lincoln 44

Reedsburg Area 79, Mount Horeb 37

Rib Lake 68, Chequamegon 28

Rice Lake 73, Superior 69

Ripon 47, Wautoma 45

Shawano 75, Green Bay East 22

Sheboygan North 45, Ashwaubenon 43

Shiocton 49, Pacelli 38

Siren 72, Webster 27

South Milwaukee 53, Franklin 50

Tigerton 43, White Lake 23

University Lake/Trinity 46, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 18

Waukesha South 46, West Allis Nathan Hale 36

Waunakee 61, Monona Grove 52

Waupun 78, Watertown Luther Prep 36

West Bend East 66, Waukesha North 36

West De Pere 63, New London 58

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 77, Campbellsport 49

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59, Stevens Point 51

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 52, Northland Pines 29

Xavier 45, Menasha 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..