BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 60, Argyle 55
Altoona 75, Ellsworth 59
Ashwaubenon 51, Sheboygan North 42
Augusta 68, Lincoln 46
Badger 80, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 43
Baldwin-Woodville 65, Osceola 41
Baraboo 57, Westfield Area 37
Bay Port 82, Green Bay Preble 57
Belleville 70, Cambridge 55
Big Foot 78, Clinton 36
Birchwood 45, Winter 37
Bloomer 66, Thorp 23
Brookfield Academy 62, Messmer 57
Brown Deer 67, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 64
Cameron 67, Spooner 62
Chilton 46, Saint Lawrence Seminary 39
Columbus Catholic 84, Colby 72
Cuba City 91, Riverdale 64
Darlington 72, Fennimore 59
DeForest 75, Stevens Point 65
Deerfield 69, Fall River 56
Delavan-Darien 72, New Berlin Eisenhower 49
Denmark 61, Clintonville 59
Dodgeville 79, Monticello 51
Dominican 81, Shoreland Lutheran 65
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 57, Eleva-Strum 22
Elk Mound 65, Colfax 22
Fall Creek 59, Osseo-Fairchild 39
Flambeau 60, Prairie Farm 41
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 73, Sevastopol 42
Hurley 82, South Shore 46
Iola-Scandinavia 53, Markesan 23
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 84, Saint Thomas More 68
Kewaunee 62, Southern Door 56
Kimberly 82, Appleton East 78
Kohler 77, Mishicot 53
La Crosse Central 65, River Falls 40
Lena 62, Niagara 31
Little Chute 58, Wrightstown 43
Living Word Lutheran 89, Kenosha Christian Life 55
Luck 56, Frederic 41
Luxemburg-Casco 61, Waupaca 60
Marshall 70, Wisconsin Heights 45
Medford Area 46, Menomonie 33
Milton 67, Cedarburg 52
Mineral Point 60, Boscobel 33
Mosinee 62, Marathon 53
Mukwonago 87, Milwaukee Lutheran 77
Muskego 69, Wauwatosa West 67
Neenah 47, Brookfield East 43
Neenah 79, Kaukauna 65
Neillsville 59, Owen-Withee 55
New Glarus 73, Waterloo 55
North Crawford 68, Ithaca 65
Northland Pines 90, Merrill 81
Notre Dame 75, Sheboygan South 50
Oakfield 68, Princeton/Green Lake 50
Oconomowoc 56, Watertown 54
Oneida Nation 81, Saint Thomas Aquinas 36
Oregon 75, Greenfield 57
Oshkosh North 94, Appleton West 68
Oshkosh West 57, Fond du Lac 55
Peshtigo 81, Oconto 53
Port Edwards 41, Pacelli 38
Prentice 75, Tomahawk 55
Prescott 73, Amery 33
Racine Case 90, Waukesha West 48
Racine Horlick 61, Racine Lutheran 50
Reedsburg Area 67, Mauston 55
Reedsville 75, Oostburg 67
Regis 49, Cadott 30
Rhinelander 64, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59
River Ridge 59, Cassville 27
Saint Croix Central 73, Somerset 46
Sauk Prairie 62, River Valley 30
Shawano 73, D.C. Everest 64
Sheboygan Area Luth. 67, Howards Grove 57
Siren 78, Webster 51
Southwestern 60, Iowa-Grant 29
Sparta 66, Viroqua 61
Spooner 49, St. Croix Falls 42
Spring Valley 66, Mondovi 34
St. Mary Catholic 86, Sheboygan Christian 69
St. Marys Springs 61, Kiel 59
Stanley-Boyd 57, McDonell Central 41
Sturgeon Bay 60, Gibraltar 57
Sun Prairie 62, Madison Memorial 50
Superior 71, New Richmond 69
Unity 45, Clear Lake 37
University Lake/Trinity 73, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 33
Wausau East 66, Stratford 43
Wauzeka-Steuben 74, De Soto 51
West Allis Central 80, Brookfield East 75
West Salem 70, Aquinas 58
Wisconsin Lutheran 71, Brookfield Central 66
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 66, Shiocton 63
