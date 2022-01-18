The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 85, Nekoosa 13

Appleton East 71, Kimberly 26

Appleton West 73, Oshkosh North 40

Aquinas 68, La Crosse Central 28

Assumption 54, Newman Catholic 35

Baldwin-Woodville 36, Barron 30

Bay Port 50, Green Bay Preble 31

Brillion 48, Reedsville 45

Catholic Memorial 70, Whitnall 51

Clear Lake 59, Unity 36

Dominican 53, Shoreland Lutheran 26

Florence 69, Elcho 30

Hortonville 69, Appleton North 22

Hustisford 51, Johnson Creek 38

Jefferson 64, Burlington 27

Kenosha Bradford 45, Westosha Central 43

Kenosha Tremper 80, Racine Lutheran 69

Kettle Moraine 74, Pewaukee 67

Lake Mills 53, Wisconsin Dells 44

Lakeland 67, D.C. Everest 48

Lourdes Academy 39, Winneconne 35

Medford Area 44, Northland Pines 33

Menomonie 61, Holmen 33

Oregon 69, Portage 26

Osseo-Fairchild 60, Stanley-Boyd 38

Plum City 51, Clayton 36

Prairie Farm 58, Flambeau 33

Prairie du Chien 72, Cuba City 63

Pulaski 67, Manitowoc Lincoln 44

Rib Lake 68, Chequamegon 28

Shawano 75, Green Bay East 22

Sheboygan North 45, Ashwaubenon 43

Shiocton 49, Pacelli 38

Siren 72, Webster 27

South Milwaukee 53, Franklin 50

Tigerton 43, White Lake 23

University Lake/Trinity 46, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 18

Waukesha South 46, West Allis Nathan Hale 36

West Bend East 66, Waukesha North 36

West De Pere 63, New London 58

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..