The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 85, Nekoosa 13
Appleton East 71, Kimberly 26
Appleton West 73, Oshkosh North 40
Aquinas 68, La Crosse Central 28
Assumption 54, Newman Catholic 35
Baldwin-Woodville 36, Barron 30
Bay Port 50, Green Bay Preble 31
Brillion 48, Reedsville 45
Catholic Memorial 70, Whitnall 51
Clear Lake 59, Unity 36
Dominican 53, Shoreland Lutheran 26
Florence 69, Elcho 30
Hortonville 69, Appleton North 22
Hustisford 51, Johnson Creek 38
Jefferson 64, Burlington 27
Kenosha Bradford 45, Westosha Central 43
Kenosha Tremper 80, Racine Lutheran 69
Kettle Moraine 74, Pewaukee 67
Lake Mills 53, Wisconsin Dells 44
Lakeland 67, D.C. Everest 48
Lourdes Academy 39, Winneconne 35
Medford Area 44, Northland Pines 33
Menomonie 61, Holmen 33
Oregon 69, Portage 26
Osseo-Fairchild 60, Stanley-Boyd 38
Plum City 51, Clayton 36
Prairie Farm 58, Flambeau 33
Prairie du Chien 72, Cuba City 63
Pulaski 67, Manitowoc Lincoln 44
Rib Lake 68, Chequamegon 28
Shawano 75, Green Bay East 22
Sheboygan North 45, Ashwaubenon 43
Shiocton 49, Pacelli 38
Siren 72, Webster 27
South Milwaukee 53, Franklin 50
Tigerton 43, White Lake 23
University Lake/Trinity 46, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 18
Waukesha South 46, West Allis Nathan Hale 36
West Bend East 66, Waukesha North 36
West De Pere 63, New London 58
