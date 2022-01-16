MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they are investigating the Saturday afternoon shooting death of an 8-year-old girl as a homicide. A 47-year-old man is accused of handling a firearm that discharged and struck the girl, who died at a nearby hospital. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the death “heartbreaking” and said “mistaken gunfire has extinguished another innocent life.” Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the death “heartbreaking” and said “mistaken gunfire has extinguished another innocent life.”

