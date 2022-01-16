GARDNER, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have issued ice safety warnings after two people went through the ice in the bay of Green Bay, a week after nearly three-dozen people were rescued from a floating chunk of ice that broke away from shore. The latest incident happened Saturday afternoon when two men were riding all-terrain vehicles back to shore after ice fishing and crashed through thin ice near the town Gardner. A 58-year-old Kewaunee man, who went through the ice first, was flown by helicopter to a Green Bay hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. A second man who plunged through the ice when he tried to rescue the first man was treated at the scene and released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.