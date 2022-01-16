By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (27-18, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (17-25, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Atlanta hosts Milwaukee. Young ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Antetokounmpo is third in the league averaging 28.5 points per game.

The Hawks are 10-15 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta gives up 112.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Bucks are 18-14 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee is fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.1% from downtown. Brook Lopez paces the Bucks shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Hawks won the last matchup on Nov. 14. Young scored 42 points points to help lead the Hawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 27.6 points and 9.3 assists for the Hawks. John Collins is averaging 17.3 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

Antetokounmpo is scoring 28.5 points per game with 11.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 21.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 112.3 points, 40.8 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.3 points per game.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 115.6 points, 47.1 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Jalen Johnson: day to day (ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Clint Capela: out (ankle), Danilo Gallinari: day to day (achilles).

Bucks: Langston Galloway: out (health and safety protocols), Jrue Holiday: out (ankle), Brook Lopez: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.