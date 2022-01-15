The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona 58, Arcadia 56
Assumption 67, Shullsburg 37
Bangor 55, Aquinas 54, OT
Blair-Taylor 72, Brookwood 39
Brodhead 78, Black Hawk 66
Brookfield Central 57, Racine Horlick 47
Burlington 41, Germantown 39
Caledonia, Minn. 74, Waunakee 52
Cameron 67, Spooner 62
Darlington 73, Highland 56
DeForest 57, Fox Valley Lutheran 49
Delavan-Darien 57, Edgerton 43
East Troy 45, Fennimore 35
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 69, Lake Holcombe 32
Eau Claire Memorial 84, West Salem 63
Elmwood/Plum City 57, Alma 45
Fox Valley Lutheran 74, DeForest 52
Franklin 58, West Allis Nathan Hale 48
Glenwood City 55, Houston, Minn. 42
Greendale 56, West Bend East 55
Hamilton 57, Oak Creek 42
Hermantown, Minn. 102, Superior 98
Hope Christian 60, Kenosha Tremper 53
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 86, Dominican 77
Kenosha Tremper 65, Hope Academy, Ill. 63
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 86, Lakeside Lutheran 78, OT
Kohler 67, Oneida Nation 38
La Crosse Central 74, Medford Area 68
Lake Country Lutheran 79, Waukesha South 71
Lodi 78, Reedsburg Area 68
Luther 73, Durand 63
Madison East 60, Janesville Parker 51
Marshfield 65, Hudson 63
Menasha 68, Plymouth 66
Middleton 60, Madison La Follette 53
Milwaukee Academy of Science 57, Kiel 51
Minneapolis North, Minn. 100, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 65
Neenah 47, Brookfield East 43
New Berlin West 88, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 41
Northwestern 88, St. Croix Falls 75
Onalaska 77, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 48
Oshkosh West 59, St. John’s NW Military Academy 30
Peshtigo 60, Coleman 32
Pewaukee 79, Westosha Central 35
Pius XI Catholic 92, Racine Park 62
Saint Francis 79, Williams Bay 73
Sauk Prairie 58, Lake Mills 36
Sheboygan Area Luth. 87, Sheboygan Falls 39
Solon Springs 78, Birchwood 46
Southwestern 56, Lancaster 47
Stoughton 78, Wilmot Union 55
Sun Prairie 58, Madison West 53
Union Grove 56, Racine Lutheran 52
Verona Area 67, Madison Memorial 58
Waterford 63, Greenfield 61
Wauzeka-Steuben 74, Potosi 58
West Allis Central 76, Muskego 63
West De Pere 72, Bay Port 67
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mount Horeb vs. McFarland, ppd.
Wayland Academy vs. Dodgeland, ppd.
___
