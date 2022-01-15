The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Assumption 67, Shullsburg 37

Bangor 55, Aquinas 54, OT

Blair-Taylor 72, Brookwood 39

Brodhead 78, Black Hawk 66

Brookfield Central 57, Racine Horlick 47

Burlington 41, Germantown 39

Caledonia, Minn. 74, Waunakee 52

Cameron 67, Spooner 62

Darlington 73, Highland 56

DeForest 57, Fox Valley Lutheran 49

Delavan-Darien 57, Edgerton 43

East Troy 45, Fennimore 35

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 69, Lake Holcombe 32

Eau Claire Memorial 84, West Salem 63

Elmwood/Plum City 57, Alma 45

Fox Valley Lutheran 74, DeForest 52

Franklin 58, West Allis Nathan Hale 48

Glenwood City 55, Houston, Minn. 42

Greendale 56, West Bend East 55

Hamilton 57, Oak Creek 42

Hermantown, Minn. 102, Superior 98

Hope Christian 60, Kenosha Tremper 53

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 86, Dominican 77

Kenosha Tremper 65, Hope Academy, Ill. 63

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 86, Lakeside Lutheran 78, OT

Kohler 67, Oneida Nation 38

La Crosse Central 74, Medford Area 68

Lake Country Lutheran 79, Waukesha South 71

Lodi 78, Reedsburg Area 68

Luther 73, Durand 63

Madison East 60, Janesville Parker 51

Marshfield 65, Hudson 63

Menasha 68, Plymouth 66

Middleton 60, Madison La Follette 53

Milwaukee Academy of Science 57, Kiel 51

Minneapolis North, Minn. 100, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 65

Neenah 47, Brookfield East 43

New Berlin West 88, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 41

Northwestern 88, St. Croix Falls 75

Onalaska 77, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 48

Oshkosh West 59, St. John’s NW Military Academy 30

Peshtigo 60, Coleman 32

Pewaukee 79, Westosha Central 35

Pius XI Catholic 92, Racine Park 62

Saint Francis 79, Williams Bay 73

Sauk Prairie 58, Lake Mills 36

Sheboygan Area Luth. 87, Sheboygan Falls 39

Solon Springs 78, Birchwood 46

Southwestern 56, Lancaster 47

Stoughton 78, Wilmot Union 55

Sun Prairie 58, Madison West 53

Union Grove 56, Racine Lutheran 52

Verona Area 67, Madison Memorial 58

Waterford 63, Greenfield 61

Wauzeka-Steuben 74, Potosi 58

West Allis Central 76, Muskego 63

West De Pere 72, Bay Port 67

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mount Horeb vs. McFarland, ppd.

Wayland Academy vs. Dodgeland, ppd.

