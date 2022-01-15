The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algoma 48, Gibraltar 27
Aquinas 49, Minnehaha Academy, Minn. 46
Assumption 62, Shullsburg 30
Beaver Dam 68, Oregon 48
Blair-Taylor 68, Brookwood 10
De Pere 70, West De Pere 43
Deerfield 48, Lourdes Academy 47
Fall River 45, Parkview 39
Fennimore 39, River Ridge 36
Horicon 49, Madison Country Day 38
Houston, Minn. 56, Glenwood City 23
Kenosha Christian Life 46, Saint Francis 41
La Crosse Central 47, Medford Area 32
Lomira 34, Sheboygan Falls 27
Madison East 68, Janesville Parker 36
Markesan 51, Dodgeland 33
Middleton 60, Madison La Follette 53
Milton 64, Baraboo 53
Montello 46, Madison Abundant Life 27
Oconto 38, Sevastopol 35
Palmyra-Eagle 68, Cambria-Friesland 66
Saint Thomas More 73, Milwaukee Golda Meir 18
Sauk Prairie 73, Stoughton 46
Somerset 51, Saint Croix Central 33
Southern Door 58, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 53
Sun Prairie 52, Madison Memorial 44
The Prairie School 50, Martin Luther 42
Union Grove 55, Racine Lutheran 48
University School of Milwaukee 43, Brookfield Academy 41
Verona Area 39, Madison Memorial 27
Watertown 53, Mount Horeb 39
Waunakee 58, Edgewood 42
Wausau West 63, Eau Claire North 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Janesville Craig vs. Beloit Memorial, ppd.
