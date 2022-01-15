The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 48, Gibraltar 27

Aquinas 49, Minnehaha Academy, Minn. 46

Assumption 62, Shullsburg 30

Blair-Taylor 68, Brookwood 10

De Pere 70, West De Pere 43

Fall River 45, Parkview 39

Fennimore 39, River Ridge 36

Horicon 49, Madison Country Day 38

Houston, Minn. 56, Glenwood City 23

Kenosha Christian Life 46, Saint Francis 41

Lomira 34, Sheboygan Falls 27

Madison East 68, Janesville Parker 36

Markesan 51, Dodgeland 33

Middleton 60, Madison La Follette 53

Milton 64, Baraboo 53

Montello 46, Madison Abundant Life 27

Palmyra-Eagle 68, Cambria-Friesland 66

Saint Thomas More 73, Milwaukee Golda Meir 18

Sauk Prairie 73, Stoughton 46

Southern Door 58, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 53

Sun Prairie 52, Madison Memorial 44

The Prairie School 50, Martin Luther 42

Union Grove 55, Racine Lutheran 48

Verona Area 39, Madison Memorial 27

Watertown 53, Mount Horeb 39

Wausau West 63, Eau Claire North 46

___

