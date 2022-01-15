The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Assumption 67, Shullsburg 37

Bangor 55, Aquinas 54, OT

Blair-Taylor 72, Brookwood 39

Brodhead 78, Black Hawk 66

Brookfield Central 57, Racine Horlick 47

Caledonia, Minn. 74, DeForest 52

DeForest 57, Fox Valley Lutheran 49

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 69, Lake Holcombe 32

Franklin 58, West Allis Nathan Hale 48

Greendale 56, West Bend East 55

Hamilton 57, Oak Creek 42

Hope Christian 60, Kenosha Tremper 53

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 86, Dominican 77

Kohler 67, Oneida Nation 38

Lake Country Lutheran 79, Waukesha South 71

Lodi 78, Reedsburg Area 68

Milwaukee Academy of Science 57, Kiel 51

New Berlin West 88, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 41

Onalaska 77, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 48

Peshtigo 60, Coleman 32

Pewaukee 79, Westosha Central 35

Pius XI Catholic 92, Racine Park 62

Sauk Prairie 58, Lake Mills 36

Southwestern 56, Lancaster 47

Sun Prairie 58, Madison West 53

Verona Area 67, Madison Memorial 58

Waterford 63, Greenfield 61

Wauzeka-Steuben 74, Potosi 58

West Allis Central 76, Muskego 63

West De Pere 72, Bay Port 67

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mount Horeb vs. McFarland, ppd.

Wayland Academy vs. Dodgeland, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..