The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aquinas 49, Minnehaha Academy, Minn. 46
Assumption 62, Shullsburg 30
Blair-Taylor 68, Brookwood 10
De Pere 70, West De Pere 43
Fall River 45, Parkview 39
Horicon 49, Madison Country Day 38
Kenosha Christian Life 46, Saint Francis 41
Lomira 34, Sheboygan Falls 27
Madison East 68, Janesville Parker 36
Montello 46, Madison Abundant Life 27
Palmyra-Eagle 68, Cambria-Friesland 66
Saint Thomas More 73, Milwaukee Golda Meir 18
Sauk Prairie 73, Stoughton 46
Sun Prairie 52, Madison Memorial 44
The Prairie School 50, Martin Luther 42
Watertown 53, Mount Horeb 39
Wausau West 63, Eau Claire North 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..