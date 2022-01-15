The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Assumption 67, Shullsburg 37
Bangor 55, Aquinas 54, OT
Blair-Taylor 72, Brookwood 39
Brodhead 78, Black Hawk 66
Brookfield Central 57, Racine Horlick 47
Caledonia, Minn. 74, DeForest 52
DeForest 57, Fox Valley Lutheran 49
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 69, Lake Holcombe 32
Franklin 58, West Allis Nathan Hale 48
Greendale 56, West Bend East 55
Hope Christian 60, Kenosha Tremper 53
Kohler 67, Oneida Nation 38
Lake Country Lutheran 79, Waukesha South 71
Lodi 78, Reedsburg Area 68
Milwaukee Academy of Science 57, Kiel 51
New Berlin West 88, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 41
Onalaska 77, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 48
Pewaukee 79, Westosha Central 35
Pius XI Catholic 92, Racine Park 62
Sauk Prairie 58, Lake Mills 36
Southwestern 56, Lancaster 47
Sun Prairie 58, Madison West 53
Verona Area 67, Madison Memorial 58
Waterford 63, Greenfield 61
Wauzeka-Steuben 74, Potosi 58
West Allis Central 76, Muskego 63
West De Pere 72, Bay Port 67
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mount Horeb vs. McFarland, ppd.
Wayland Academy vs. Dodgeland, ppd.
