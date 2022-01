MILWAUKEE (AP) — Deandre Gholston scored 21 points and reserve Tafari Simms scored 19 on 7-for-9 shooting and Milwaukee clobbered IUPUI 89-54. Milwaukee built a 21-7 lead and never trailed. Bakari LaStrap and Azariah Seah each scored nine points for IUPUI

