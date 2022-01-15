By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Greg Elliott made a tiebreaking free throw with 1.7 seconds left and Marquette withstood a long second-half drought to beat No. 20 Seton Hall 73-72 on Saturday for its fourth straight victory. The game was tied at 72-all when Elliott leaned forward and drew a foul on Seton Hall’s Bryce Aiken with 1.7 seconds remaining. Elliott made his first of two free throws to put Marquette ahead for good. Seton Hall lost its second straight and ended a six-game winning streak in this series.

