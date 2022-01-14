MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The trial for a Wisconsin man accused of killing his parents is set to resume next week after he tested positive for COVID-19. Chandler Halderson’s trial was suspended Tuesday after he was one of 81 Dane County Jail inmates to test positive for the disease. Halderson is vaccinated. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday that Judge John Hyland issued an order saying that after a quarantine period no one involved in the trial is showing symptoms and proceedings will resume Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.