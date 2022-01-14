MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say a robbery at a Milwaukee Burger King that left one dead was staged. Sixteen-year-old cashier Niesha Harris-Bracell was shot to death during the robbery Jan. 2. Video surveillance showed a man with a gun leaning into the drive-thru window. According to a criminal complaint filed Friday, that man was Antoine Edwards. His daughter also worked at the Burger King. They had hatched a plan with Niesha Harris-Bracell to steal money from the restaurant by staging a robbery. But another employee who wasn’t in on the plan opened fire on Edwards and hit Harris-Bracell by mistake. Edwards was charged with felony murder, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

