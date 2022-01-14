The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashwaubenon 58, De Pere 56
Bangor 51, Royall 45
Bay Port 71, Pulaski 46
Brookfield Central 74, Hamilton 68
Brookfield East 82, Marquette University 72
Bruce 71, Prairie Farm 57
Burlington 64, Elkhorn Area 52
Campbellsport 62, Laconia 46
Cashton 84, Wonewoc-Center 28
Chequamegon 52, Abbotsford 47
Clear Lake 79, Webster 33
Clintonville 74, Oconto Falls 46
Cudahy 62, Brown Deer 58
Edgar 49, Newman Catholic 46
Faith Christian 49, Augustine Prep 48
Flambeau 60, New Auburn 48
Grafton 62, Hartford Union 59
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 63, Peshtigo 59
Green Bay Preble 73, Sheboygan South 69
Hillsboro 67, Brookwood 41
Kaukauna 67, Appleton North 61
Kettle Moraine 78, Muskego 73
Kimberly 74, Hortonville 56
Kingdom Prep Lutheran 67, Monona Grove 60
La Crosse Central 64, Sparta 34
La Crosse Logan 70, Holmen 55
Lake Holcombe 63, Cornell 54
Lakeside Lutheran 62, Edgewood 59
Laona-Wabeno 58, Three Lakes 56
Little Chute 54, Waupaca 29
Luther 86, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 62
Luxemburg-Casco 60, Wrightstown 39
Marathon 57, Auburndale 44
Marshfield 57, Stevens Point 47
Mayville 62, Omro 48
Mellen 66, Mercer 55
Menomonee Falls 86, Wauwatosa East 62
Merrill 80, Wausau East 74
Milwaukee South 55, Milwaukee Arts 45
Mosinee 60, Lakeland 49
Necedah 66, New Lisbon 44
Neenah 59, Appleton East 55
Oak Creek 69, Kenosha Tremper 58
Oshkosh North 75, Oshkosh West 47
Pewaukee 79, New Berlin West 49
Pius XI Catholic 79, Shorewood 28
Quentin Road Bible School, Ill. 53, Oak Hill Christian 37
Racine Horlick 82, Kenosha Bradford 61
Racine Lutheran 61, Catholic Central 56
Racine St. Catherine’s 49, Shoreland Lutheran 46
Rhinelander 65, Tomahawk 35
River Falls 47, Chippewa Falls 45
Salam School 70, Kenosha Christian Life 62
Seymour 55, Green Bay West 13
Sheboygan North 61, Green Bay Southwest 54
Shell Lake 55, Luck 54
Southern Door 60, Gibraltar 46
St. Marys Springs 67, Lomira 45
Sturgeon Bay 64, Algoma 46
Union Grove 72, Delavan-Darien 60
Unity 49, Grantsburg 35
Waukesha West 67, Catholic Memorial 57
Wausau West 54, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 41
West Bend West 67, Port Washington 57
West Salem 86, Arcadia 50
Westosha Central 73, Badger 44
Whitnall 97, Milwaukee Lutheran 60
Wisconsin Dells 69, Westfield Area 23
Wisconsin Lutheran 89, Greendale 38
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 74, Weyauwega-Fremont 51
___
