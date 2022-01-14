The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashwaubenon 58, De Pere 56

Bangor 51, Royall 45

Bay Port 71, Pulaski 46

Brookfield Central 74, Hamilton 68

Brookfield East 82, Marquette University 72

Bruce 71, Prairie Farm 57

Burlington 64, Elkhorn Area 52

Campbellsport 62, Laconia 46

Cashton 84, Wonewoc-Center 28

Chequamegon 52, Abbotsford 47

Clear Lake 79, Webster 33

Clintonville 74, Oconto Falls 46

Cudahy 62, Brown Deer 58

Edgar 49, Newman Catholic 46

Faith Christian 49, Augustine Prep 48

Flambeau 60, New Auburn 48

Grafton 62, Hartford Union 59

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 63, Peshtigo 59

Green Bay Preble 73, Sheboygan South 69

Hillsboro 67, Brookwood 41

Kaukauna 67, Appleton North 61

Kettle Moraine 78, Muskego 73

Kimberly 74, Hortonville 56

Kingdom Prep Lutheran 67, Monona Grove 60

La Crosse Central 64, Sparta 34

La Crosse Logan 70, Holmen 55

Lake Holcombe 63, Cornell 54

Lakeside Lutheran 62, Edgewood 59

Laona-Wabeno 58, Three Lakes 56

Little Chute 54, Waupaca 29

Luther 86, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 62

Luxemburg-Casco 60, Wrightstown 39

Marathon 57, Auburndale 44

Marshfield 57, Stevens Point 47

Mayville 62, Omro 48

Mellen 66, Mercer 55

Menomonee Falls 86, Wauwatosa East 62

Merrill 80, Wausau East 74

Milwaukee South 55, Milwaukee Arts 45

Mosinee 60, Lakeland 49

Necedah 66, New Lisbon 44

Neenah 59, Appleton East 55

Oak Creek 69, Kenosha Tremper 58

Oshkosh North 75, Oshkosh West 47

Pewaukee 79, New Berlin West 49

Pius XI Catholic 79, Shorewood 28

Quentin Road Bible School, Ill. 53, Oak Hill Christian 37

Racine Horlick 82, Kenosha Bradford 61

Racine Lutheran 61, Catholic Central 56

Racine St. Catherine’s 49, Shoreland Lutheran 46

Rhinelander 65, Tomahawk 35

River Falls 47, Chippewa Falls 45

Salam School 70, Kenosha Christian Life 62

Seymour 55, Green Bay West 13

Sheboygan North 61, Green Bay Southwest 54

Shell Lake 55, Luck 54

Southern Door 60, Gibraltar 46

St. Marys Springs 67, Lomira 45

Sturgeon Bay 64, Algoma 46

Union Grove 72, Delavan-Darien 60

Unity 49, Grantsburg 35

Waukesha West 67, Catholic Memorial 57

Wausau West 54, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 41

West Bend West 67, Port Washington 57

West Salem 86, Arcadia 50

Westosha Central 73, Badger 44

Whitnall 97, Milwaukee Lutheran 60

Wisconsin Dells 69, Westfield Area 23

Wisconsin Lutheran 89, Greendale 38

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 74, Weyauwega-Fremont 51

