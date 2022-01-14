The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 88, Juda 10

Altoona 87, Amery 48

Appleton West 55, Fond du Lac 46

Arrowhead 65, Oconomowoc 54

Augusta 51, Independence 37

Bay Port 34, Pulaski 29

Belleville 73, Waterloo 50

Black Hawk 51, Pecatonica 40

Bloomer 59, Thorp 22

Brillion 48, Kiel 34

Brookfield East 68, Milwaukee DSHA 41

Cadott 56, Regis 52

Cambridge 49, Wisconsin Heights 30

Cedar Grove-Belgium 65, Random Lake 48

Chilton 52, Sheboygan Falls 35

Clear Lake 71, Webster 30

Clinton 69, Jefferson 66

Colby 42, Columbus Catholic 27

Coleman 52, Lena 31

Cuba City 67, Fennimore 51

D.C. Everest 66, Medford Area 50

D.C. Everest 75, Merrill 50

De Pere 69, Ashwaubenon 53

DeForest 75, Monroe 27

Drummond 41, Solon Springs 29

Drummond 51, Washburn 21

Durand 46, Mondovi 18

Eleva-Strum 43, Gilmanton 25

Elk Mound 82, Spring Valley 33

Elkhorn Area 40, Burlington 38

Gilman 50, Loyal 40

Grafton 64, Hartford Union 61

Green Bay Preble 60, Sheboygan South 59

Hamilton 40, Brookfield Central 36

Highland 61, Monticello 29

Hilbert 70, Ozaukee 53

Homestead 70, Cedarburg 52

Howards Grove 62, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 52

Hurley 57, South Shore 38

Janesville Craig 73, Madison East 42

Kaukauna 72, Appleton North 50

Kenosha Bradford 64, Racine Horlick 14

Kenosha Christian Life 53, Salam School 37

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 48, Dominican 43

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 52, Winneconne 27

Kewaskum 50, Plymouth 29

La Crosse Central 54, Sparta 32

Laconia 60, Amherst 43

Lake Holcombe 59, Cornell 33

Manitowoc Lutheran 49, Reedsville 30

McDonell Central 54, Stanley-Boyd 48

Mellen 58, Mercer 34

Menomonee Falls 39, Wauwatosa East 36

Menomonie 49, Hudson 40

Merrill 63, Wausau East 58

Monticello 63, Barneveld 44

Mosinee 50, Lakeland 46

Neenah 92, Appleton East 74

Neillsville 79, Owen-Withee 23

New London 56, St. Marys Springs 36

Northwestern 72, Cameron 42

Northwood 62, Siren 43

Notre Dame 83, Manitowoc Lincoln 36

Oneida Nation 56, Niagara 52

Oostburg 66, Sheboygan Christian 20

Oshkosh West 50, Oshkosh North 35

Osseo-Fairchild 51, Fall Creek 44

Pardeeville 73, Johnson Creek 40

Pewaukee 74, New Berlin West 51

Pius XI Catholic 79, Shorewood 28

Prescott 34, Baldwin-Woodville 28

Reedsburg Area 79, Monona Grove 40

Rhinelander 60, Tomahawk 13

Ripon 66, Berlin 35

River Falls 40, Chippewa Falls 37

River Ridge 45, Benton 40

Rosholt 44, Tri-County 18

Saint Francis 53, Cristo Rey Jesuit 14

Sheboygan Area Luth. 71, Kohler 43

Sheboygan North 61, Green Bay Southwest 59

Shell Lake 64, Luck 54

Slinger 54, Whitefish Bay 33

Solon Springs 55, Lac Courte Oreilles 52

South Milwaukee 62, Greenfield 53

St. Mary Catholic 80, Mishicot 65

Suring 47, Wausaukee 25

Tigerton 34, Marion 15

Unity 63, Grantsburg 59

Watertown Luther Prep 53, Lodi 48

Waupun 79, Xavier 49

Wausau West 72, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 49

West Bend East 65, Nicolet 58

Westosha Central 61, Badger 16

Whitnall 63, Milwaukee Lutheran 35

Wilmot Union 64, Waterford 54

Wisconsin Lutheran 77, Greendale 52

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 45, Weyauwega-Fremont 37

