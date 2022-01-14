The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashwaubenon 58, De Pere 56
Bangor 51, Royall 45
Bay Port 71, Pulaski 46
Brookfield Central 74, Hamilton 68
Campbellsport 62, Laconia 46
Cashton 84, Wonewoc-Center 28
Clintonville 74, Oconto Falls 46
Cudahy 62, Brown Deer 58
Edgar 49, Newman Catholic 46
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 63, Peshtigo 59
Green Bay Preble 73, Sheboygan South 69
Hortonville 61, Kimberly 44
Kingdom Prep Lutheran 67, Monona Grove 60
La Crosse Central 64, Sparta 34
La Crosse Logan 70, Holmen 55
Lake Holcombe 63, Cornell 54
Laona-Wabeno 58, Three Lakes 56
Little Chute 54, Waupaca 29
Luther 86, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 62
Luxemburg-Casco 60, Wrightstown 39
Marathon 57, Auburndale 44
Mayville 62, Omro 48
Merrill 80, Wausau East 74
Mosinee 60, Lakeland 49
Necedah 66, New Lisbon 44
Neenah 59, Appleton East 55
Pewaukee 79, New Berlin West 49
Pius XI Catholic 79, Shorewood 28
Racine Horlick 82, Kenosha Bradford 61
Racine Lutheran 61, Catholic Central 56
Racine St. Catherine’s 49, Shoreland Lutheran 46
Rhinelander 65, Tomahawk 35
Seymour 55, Green Bay West 13
Sheboygan North 61, Green Bay Southwest 54
Southern Door 60, Gibraltar 46
Union Grove 72, Delavan-Darien 60
Unity 49, Grantsburg 35
Waukesha West 67, Catholic Memorial 57
Wausau West 54, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 41
West Salem 86, Arcadia 50
Westosha Central 73, Badger 44
Whitnall 97, Milwaukee Lutheran 60
Wisconsin Dells 69, Westfield Area 23
Wisconsin Lutheran 89, Greendale 38
