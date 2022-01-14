The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 88, Juda 10
Altoona 87, Amery 48
Arrowhead 65, Oconomowoc 54
Augusta 51, Independence 37
Black Hawk 51, Pecatonica 40
Brillion 48, Kiel 34
Brookfield East 68, Milwaukee DSHA 41
Cedar Grove-Belgium 65, Random Lake 48
Cuba City 67, Fennimore 51
D.C. Everest 66, Medford Area 50
D.C. Everest 75, Merrill 50
DeForest 75, Monroe 27
Drummond 41, Solon Springs 29
Drummond 51, Washburn 21
Durand 46, Mondovi 18
Eleva-Strum 43, Gilmanton 25
Elk Mound 82, Spring Valley 33
Green Bay Preble 60, Sheboygan South 59
Highland 61, Monticello 29
Homestead 70, Cedarburg 52
Howards Grove 62, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 52
Hurley 57, South Shore 38
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 52, Winneconne 27
La Crosse Central 54, Sparta 32
Lake Holcombe 59, Cornell 33
Manitowoc Lutheran 49, Reedsville 30
Menomonee Falls 39, Wauwatosa East 36
Merrill 63, Wausau East 58
Mosinee 50, Lakeland 46
Neenah 92, Appleton East 74
Neillsville 79, Owen-Withee 23
New London 56, St. Marys Springs 36
Notre Dame 83, Manitowoc Lincoln 36
Oneida Nation 56, Niagara 52
Oostburg 66, Sheboygan Christian 20
Oshkosh West 50, Oshkosh North 35
Pius XI Catholic 79, Shorewood 28
Prescott 34, Baldwin-Woodville 28
Ripon 66, Berlin 35
Saint Francis 53, Cristo Rey Jesuit 14
Sheboygan Area Luth. 71, Kohler 43
Slinger 54, Whitefish Bay 33
Solon Springs 55, Lac Courte Oreilles 52
South Milwaukee 62, Greenfield 53
Tigerton 34, Marion 15
Unity 63, Grantsburg 59
Wausau West 72, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 49
Westosha Central 61, Badger 16
Wilmot Union 64, Waterford 54
Wisconsin Lutheran 77, Greendale 52
