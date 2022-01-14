The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 88, Juda 10

Altoona 87, Amery 48

Arrowhead 65, Oconomowoc 54

Augusta 51, Independence 37

Black Hawk 51, Pecatonica 40

Brillion 48, Kiel 34

Brookfield East 68, Milwaukee DSHA 41

Cedar Grove-Belgium 65, Random Lake 48

Cuba City 67, Fennimore 51

D.C. Everest 66, Medford Area 50

D.C. Everest 75, Merrill 50

DeForest 75, Monroe 27

Drummond 41, Solon Springs 29

Drummond 51, Washburn 21

Durand 46, Mondovi 18

Eleva-Strum 43, Gilmanton 25

Elk Mound 82, Spring Valley 33

Green Bay Preble 60, Sheboygan South 59

Highland 61, Monticello 29

Homestead 70, Cedarburg 52

Howards Grove 62, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 52

Hurley 57, South Shore 38

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 52, Winneconne 27

La Crosse Central 54, Sparta 32

Lake Holcombe 59, Cornell 33

Manitowoc Lutheran 49, Reedsville 30

Menomonee Falls 39, Wauwatosa East 36

Merrill 63, Wausau East 58

Mosinee 50, Lakeland 46

Neenah 92, Appleton East 74

Neillsville 79, Owen-Withee 23

New London 56, St. Marys Springs 36

Notre Dame 83, Manitowoc Lincoln 36

Oneida Nation 56, Niagara 52

Oostburg 66, Sheboygan Christian 20

Oshkosh West 50, Oshkosh North 35

Pius XI Catholic 79, Shorewood 28

Prescott 34, Baldwin-Woodville 28

Ripon 66, Berlin 35

Saint Francis 53, Cristo Rey Jesuit 14

Sheboygan Area Luth. 71, Kohler 43

Slinger 54, Whitefish Bay 33

Solon Springs 55, Lac Courte Oreilles 52

South Milwaukee 62, Greenfield 53

Tigerton 34, Marion 15

Unity 63, Grantsburg 59

Wausau West 72, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 49

Westosha Central 61, Badger 16

Wilmot Union 64, Waterford 54

Wisconsin Lutheran 77, Greendale 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..