Abbotsford 57, Chequamegon 21

Assumption 57, Stratford 37

Auburndale 62, Marathon 45

Bangor 61, Wonewoc-Center 37

Bangor 91, Cashton 50

Brookfield Academy 45, Heritage Christian 41

Dodgeland 57, Parkview 51

Edgar 55, Newman Catholic 35

Elk Mound 65, Boyceville 21

Freedom 66, Little Chute 11

Gillett 46, Oneida Nation 32

Gresham Community 61, Wausaukee 36

Hillsboro 55, Wonewoc-Center 50

Kettle Moraine 61, Muskego 17

Lake Mills 49, Columbus 36

Lomira 50, Horicon 25

Marinette 46, Denmark 27

Oconto Falls 50, Luxemburg-Casco 47

Omro 58, Rio 40

Peshtigo 51, Gibraltar 31

Plum City 48, Boyceville 30

Prairie Farm 55, Mondovi 37

Prairie du Chien 56, Onalaska 26

Racine Lutheran 46, Catholic Central 34

Royall 78, Brookwood 27

University Lake/Trinity 58, Cristo Rey Jesuit 15

Wautoma 46, Nekoosa 22

Wautoma 53, Lourdes Academy 51

Westfield Area 51, Wisconsin Dells 31

Wrightstown 69, Clintonville 27

