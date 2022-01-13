The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amery 51, Luck 30
Augusta 71, Gilmanton 63
Baldwin-Woodville 54, Turtle Lake 44
Barron 56, Spooner 48
Belleville 78, Marshall 74
Belmont 48, Shullsburg 39
Black River Falls 69, Westby 55
Brillion 89, New Holstein 50
Brodhead 55, Big Foot 50
Cambridge 77, Waterloo 47
Cedar Grove-Belgium 74, Kohler 64
Coleman 60, Suring 26
Cuba City 74, Fennimore 59
De Soto 55, Kickapoo 33
Dodgeville 57, Platteville 44
Durand 65, Elmwood/Plum City 36
East Troy 93, Jefferson 43
Eastbrook Academy 60, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 20
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 58, Blair-Taylor 52
Edgerton 64, Clinton 55
Elk Mound 67, Boyceville 33
Esko, Minn. 88, Superior 77
Evansville 59, Whitewater 40
Fall Creek 69, Stanley-Boyd 57
Flambeau 64, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48
Franklin 55, Racine Case 50
Greenwood 54, Gilman 37
Hayward 58, Ashland 55
Howards Grove 77, Mishicot 42
Hurley 64, Solon Springs 41
Iola-Scandinavia 53, Bonduel 42
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 96, Ripon 59
Kewaskum 54, Winneconne 48
Lena 73, Saint Thomas Aquinas 25
Lodi 71, Lake Mills 64
Madison Abundant Life 66, Madison Country Day 32
Madison East 76, Janesville Craig 68
Madison La Follette 78, Janesville Parker 66
Madison West 65, Madison Memorial 61
Manawa 82, Northland Lutheran 52
Manitowoc Lutheran 63, Hilbert 54
Marathon 81, Assumption 43
Markesan 52, Randolph 37
McDonell Central 78, Cadott 42
Menominee, Mich. 60, Oconto 46
Milton 51, Waunakee 48
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 81, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 54
Mineral Point 77, Darlington 76
Monticello 63, Juda 33
Mosinee 76, D.C. Everest 64
Newman Catholic 81, Stanley-Boyd 64
Northland Pines 78, Newman Catholic 65
Northwestern 82, Cameron 72
Oneida Nation 70, Wausaukee 24
Oostburg 71, Random Lake 48
Portage 57, Baraboo 36
Potosi 59, Cassville 34
Poynette 62, Columbus 60
Prairie du Chien 58, River Valley 43
Princeton/Green Lake 96, Montello 56
Reedsville 77, St. Mary Catholic 67
Rice Lake 80, Mondovi 46
River Ridge 59, Benton 45
Roncalli 59, Kiel 57
Sheboygan Christian 59, Ozaukee 51
Shell Lake 67, Lake Holcombe 46
Siren 63, Birchwood 45
Southwestern 78, Riverdale 53
Spencer 63, Phillips 55
Sun Prairie 66, Middleton 62
Superior 92, Marshall 69
Turner 59, East Troy 46
Turner 72, McFarland 59
Turtle Lake 60, Shell Lake 42
University Lake/Trinity 67, Cristo Rey Jesuit 48
University School of Milwaukee 69, Messmer 58
Valders 73, Sheboygan Falls 55
Wauzeka-Steuben 54, Seneca 53
West De Pere 71, New London 58
West Salem 87, Viroqua 37
Whitehall 64, Alma 57
Xavier 76, Menasha 69
