The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amery 51, Luck 30

Augusta 71, Gilmanton 63

Baldwin-Woodville 54, Turtle Lake 44

Barron 56, Spooner 48

Belleville 78, Marshall 74

Belmont 48, Shullsburg 39

Black River Falls 69, Westby 55

Brillion 89, New Holstein 50

Brodhead 55, Big Foot 50

Cambridge 77, Waterloo 47

Cedar Grove-Belgium 74, Kohler 64

Coleman 60, Suring 26

Cuba City 74, Fennimore 59

De Soto 55, Kickapoo 33

Dodgeville 57, Platteville 44

Durand 65, Elmwood/Plum City 36

East Troy 93, Jefferson 43

Eastbrook Academy 60, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 20

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 58, Blair-Taylor 52

Edgerton 64, Clinton 55

Elk Mound 67, Boyceville 33

Esko, Minn. 88, Superior 77

Evansville 59, Whitewater 40

Fall Creek 69, Stanley-Boyd 57

Flambeau 64, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48

Franklin 55, Racine Case 50

Greenwood 54, Gilman 37

Hayward 58, Ashland 55

Howards Grove 77, Mishicot 42

Hurley 64, Solon Springs 41

Iola-Scandinavia 53, Bonduel 42

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 96, Ripon 59

Kewaskum 54, Winneconne 48

Lena 73, Saint Thomas Aquinas 25

Lodi 71, Lake Mills 64

Madison Abundant Life 66, Madison Country Day 32

Madison East 76, Janesville Craig 68

Madison La Follette 78, Janesville Parker 66

Madison West 65, Madison Memorial 61

Manawa 82, Northland Lutheran 52

Manitowoc Lutheran 63, Hilbert 54

Marathon 81, Assumption 43

Markesan 52, Randolph 37

McDonell Central 78, Cadott 42

Menominee, Mich. 60, Oconto 46

Milton 51, Waunakee 48

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 81, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 54

Mineral Point 77, Darlington 76

Monticello 63, Juda 33

Mosinee 76, D.C. Everest 64

Newman Catholic 81, Stanley-Boyd 64

Northland Pines 78, Newman Catholic 65

Northwestern 82, Cameron 72

Oneida Nation 70, Wausaukee 24

Oostburg 71, Random Lake 48

Portage 57, Baraboo 36

Potosi 59, Cassville 34

Poynette 62, Columbus 60

Prairie du Chien 58, River Valley 43

Princeton/Green Lake 96, Montello 56

Reedsville 77, St. Mary Catholic 67

Rice Lake 80, Mondovi 46

River Ridge 59, Benton 45

Roncalli 59, Kiel 57

Sheboygan Christian 59, Ozaukee 51

Shell Lake 67, Lake Holcombe 46

Siren 63, Birchwood 45

Southwestern 78, Riverdale 53

Spencer 63, Phillips 55

Sun Prairie 66, Middleton 62

Superior 92, Marshall 69

Turner 59, East Troy 46

Turner 72, McFarland 59

Turtle Lake 60, Shell Lake 42

University Lake/Trinity 67, Cristo Rey Jesuit 48

University School of Milwaukee 69, Messmer 58

Valders 73, Sheboygan Falls 55

Wauzeka-Steuben 54, Seneca 53

West De Pere 71, New London 58

West Salem 87, Viroqua 37

Whitehall 64, Alma 57

Xavier 76, Menasha 69

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..