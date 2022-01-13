The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Eastbrook Academy 60, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 20
Marathon 81, Assumption 43
Menominee, Mich. 60, Oconto 46
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 81, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 54
Newman Catholic 81, Stanley-Boyd 64
Northland Pines 78, Newman Catholic 65
Rice Lake 80, Mondovi 46
Shell Lake 67, Lake Holcombe 46
Spencer 63, Phillips 55
Superior 92, Marshall 69
Turner 59, East Troy 46
Turtle Lake 60, Shell Lake 42
University School of Milwaukee 69, Messmer 58
West Salem 87, Viroqua 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..