BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Eastbrook Academy 60, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 20

Marathon 81, Assumption 43

Menominee, Mich. 60, Oconto 46

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 81, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 54

Newman Catholic 81, Stanley-Boyd 64

Northland Pines 78, Newman Catholic 65

Rice Lake 80, Mondovi 46

Shell Lake 67, Lake Holcombe 46

Spencer 63, Phillips 55

Superior 92, Marshall 69

Turner 59, East Troy 46

Turtle Lake 60, Shell Lake 42

University School of Milwaukee 69, Messmer 58

West Salem 87, Viroqua 37

