The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor 61, Wonewoc-Center 37

Brookfield Academy 45, Heritage Christian 41

Elk Mound 65, Boyceville 21

Lake Mills 49, Columbus 36

Plum City 48, Boyceville 30

University Lake/Trinity 58, Cristo Rey Jesuit 15

Wautoma 53, Lourdes Academy 51

Wrightstown 69, Clintonville 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..