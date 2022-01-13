MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Brad Davison scored 25 points and No. 13 Wisconsin beat No. 16 Ohio State 78-68 on Thursday night for its sixth straight victory. Tyler Wahl added 20 points, one point shy of his career high, for the Badgers (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten). Johnny Davis had 14 points and nine rebounds. Wisconsin was 10 of 23 from 3-point range. E.J. Liddell scored 18 points for Ohio State (10-4, 4-2). Jamari Wheeler added 11 points, and Malaki Branham, Zed Key and Kyle Young each had 10.

