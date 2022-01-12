The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 69, Loyal 50
Appleton East 85, Oshkosh North 78
Aquinas 71, Westby 49
Ashwaubenon 74, Sheboygan South 33
Auburndale 47, Edgar 43
Baldwin-Woodville 73, Altoona 59
Bangor 81, Wonewoc-Center 36
Cambridge 66, River Valley 60
Cashton 84, New Lisbon 47
Chilton 55, Sturgeon Bay 49
Clear Lake 55, Siren 47
Clintonville 67, Waupaca 50
D.C. Everest 90, Merrill 70
De Pere 53, Notre Dame 51
DeForest 61, Catholic Memorial 50
Denmark 72, Luxemburg-Casco 45
Dominican 68, Martin Luther 49
Ellsworth 58, Somerset 54
Flambeau 45, Bruce 43
Fort Atkinson 63, Stoughton 61
Fox Valley Lutheran 60, Wrightstown 49
Freedom 78, Oconto Falls 42
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 88, Black River Falls 76
Grantsburg 93, Webster 56
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 86, Manawa 64
Green Bay Preble 62, Pulaski 56
Greendale 71, Cudahy 63
Greenfield 58, Elkhorn Area 54
Hamilton 69, Waukesha South 60
Hartford Union 66, West Bend West 62
Homestead 85, Grafton 78
Hortonville 57, Oshkosh West 47
Howards Grove 93, St. Mary Catholic 70
Johnson Creek 58, Waterloo 50
Kenosha Christian Life 55, Messmer 50
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 68, Racine Lutheran 45
Kimberly 90, Appleton North 86
Kingdom Prep Lutheran 84, Milwaukee Lutheran 81
La Crosse Central 70, Eau Claire Memorial 57
Laconia 67, North Fond du Lac 56
Lakeside Lutheran 52, Watertown Luther Prep 51
Lancaster 53, Potosi 51
Little Chute 74, Marinette 51
Luther 75, Arcadia 42
Marathon 81, Assumption 43
Menasha 60, Winneconne 44
Menominee Indian 71, Manawa 58
Menomonee Falls 86, Marquette University 63
Milton 69, Edgewood 57
Milton 75, Monona Grove 61
Monroe 52, Edgewood 50
Mosinee 52, Medford Area 40
Mount Horeb 65, Oregon 64
Mukwonago 72, Burlington 61
New Auburn 59, Birchwood 34
New Berlin Eisenhower 60, Waterford 57
Niagara 56, Suring 52
Northwood 53, Frederic 41
Oakfield 48, Rio 19
Omro 63, Lomira 53
Osceola 64, Amery 21
Pecatonica 42, Madison Country Day 41
Peshtigo 67, Green Bay West 45
Pewaukee 80, New Berlin Eisenhower 44
Pewaukee 92, Kimberly 88
Phillips 55, Abbotsford 48
Platteville 53, Fennimore 51
Port Edwards 51, Nekoosa 38
Portage 69, Reedsburg Area 43
Prairie Farm 70, Lake Holcombe 59
Prescott 96, Saint Croix Central 67
Racine Case 78, Oak Creek 64
Random Lake 61, Living Word Lutheran 60
Reedsville 76, Sevastopol 34
River Falls 66, Holmen 44
Royall 60, Brookwood 44
Saint Thomas More 70, Racine St. Catherine’s 59
Salam School 64, University Lake/Trinity 49
Sauk Prairie 69, Baraboo 37
Seneca 53, Shullsburg 30
Sheboygan North 58, Manitowoc Lincoln 50
Stratford 63, Newman Catholic 47
Superior 93, Duluth Marshall, Minn. 69
The Prairie School 71, Shoreland Lutheran 49
Turner 59, East Troy 46
Two Rivers 67, Hilbert 61
Unity 56, Luck 32
Wausau East 50, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 46
Wauwatosa West 70, Brookfield East 54
Westfield Area 93, Montello 53
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 66, Campbellsport 60
Winter 64, Cornell 53
Wisconsin Lutheran 76, Arrowhead 69
