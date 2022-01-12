The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 69, Loyal 50

Appleton East 85, Oshkosh North 78

Aquinas 71, Westby 49

Ashwaubenon 74, Sheboygan South 33

Auburndale 47, Edgar 43

Baldwin-Woodville 73, Altoona 59

Bangor 81, Wonewoc-Center 36

Cambridge 66, River Valley 60

Cashton 84, New Lisbon 47

Chilton 55, Sturgeon Bay 49

Clear Lake 55, Siren 47

Clintonville 67, Waupaca 50

D.C. Everest 90, Merrill 70

De Pere 53, Notre Dame 51

DeForest 61, Catholic Memorial 50

Denmark 72, Luxemburg-Casco 45

Dominican 68, Martin Luther 49

Ellsworth 58, Somerset 54

Flambeau 45, Bruce 43

Fort Atkinson 63, Stoughton 61

Fox Valley Lutheran 60, Wrightstown 49

Freedom 78, Oconto Falls 42

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 88, Black River Falls 76

Grantsburg 93, Webster 56

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 86, Manawa 64

Green Bay Preble 62, Pulaski 56

Greendale 71, Cudahy 63

Greenfield 58, Elkhorn Area 54

Hamilton 69, Waukesha South 60

Hartford Union 66, West Bend West 62

Homestead 85, Grafton 78

Hortonville 57, Oshkosh West 47

Howards Grove 93, St. Mary Catholic 70

Johnson Creek 58, Waterloo 50

Kenosha Christian Life 55, Messmer 50

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 68, Racine Lutheran 45

Kimberly 90, Appleton North 86

Kingdom Prep Lutheran 84, Milwaukee Lutheran 81

La Crosse Central 70, Eau Claire Memorial 57

Laconia 67, North Fond du Lac 56

Lakeside Lutheran 52, Watertown Luther Prep 51

Lancaster 53, Potosi 51

Little Chute 74, Marinette 51

Luther 75, Arcadia 42

Marathon 81, Assumption 43

Menasha 60, Winneconne 44

Menominee Indian 71, Manawa 58

Menomonee Falls 86, Marquette University 63

Milton 69, Edgewood 57

Milton 75, Monona Grove 61

Monroe 52, Edgewood 50

Mosinee 52, Medford Area 40

Mount Horeb 65, Oregon 64

Mukwonago 72, Burlington 61

New Auburn 59, Birchwood 34

New Berlin Eisenhower 60, Waterford 57

Niagara 56, Suring 52

Northwood 53, Frederic 41

Oakfield 48, Rio 19

Omro 63, Lomira 53

Osceola 64, Amery 21

Pecatonica 42, Madison Country Day 41

Peshtigo 67, Green Bay West 45

Pewaukee 80, New Berlin Eisenhower 44

Pewaukee 92, Kimberly 88

Phillips 55, Abbotsford 48

Platteville 53, Fennimore 51

Port Edwards 51, Nekoosa 38

Portage 69, Reedsburg Area 43

Prairie Farm 70, Lake Holcombe 59

Prescott 96, Saint Croix Central 67

Racine Case 78, Oak Creek 64

Random Lake 61, Living Word Lutheran 60

Reedsville 76, Sevastopol 34

River Falls 66, Holmen 44

Royall 60, Brookwood 44

Saint Thomas More 70, Racine St. Catherine’s 59

Salam School 64, University Lake/Trinity 49

Sauk Prairie 69, Baraboo 37

Seneca 53, Shullsburg 30

Sheboygan North 58, Manitowoc Lincoln 50

Stratford 63, Newman Catholic 47

Superior 93, Duluth Marshall, Minn. 69

The Prairie School 71, Shoreland Lutheran 49

Turner 59, East Troy 46

Two Rivers 67, Hilbert 61

Unity 56, Luck 32

Wausau East 50, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 46

Wauwatosa West 70, Brookfield East 54

Westfield Area 93, Montello 53

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 66, Campbellsport 60

Winter 64, Cornell 53

Wisconsin Lutheran 76, Arrowhead 69

