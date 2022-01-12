By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have added dozens of charges against a man accused of driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year. Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged in November with six homicide counts in connection with the Nov. 21 killings in Waukesha. Prosecutors added 71 additional charges against him Wednesday, including multiple counts of reckless endangerment, hit-and-run involving death, bail jumping and battery. New court documents allege Brooks ran over people after he knocked them down and carried people on his hood. Brooks’ attorney, Jeremy Perri, didn’t immediately respond to a message.

