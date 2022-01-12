BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts commissioner of higher education plans to step down in June at the end of the current academic year. The Department of Higher Education made the announcement Wednesday. Commissioner Carlos Santiago, who works with leadership and helps shape state-level policies to benefit the state’s public community colleges and universities, has held the job since 2015. Santiago says he will work with the board to identify new leadership and ensure the completion of a strategic plan to achieve racial equity in higher education.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.