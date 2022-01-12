MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s fire chief is apologizing for his department’s failure to find a body in a vehicle involved in a fiery crash last weekend. The body of the 21-year-old woman wasn’t found until an attendant at a tow lot where the car was taken discovered it hours later Sunday. Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said Tuesday he wanted to make sure police investigating the crash were not blamed for missing the body and that it was his department’s responsibility. The vehicle crashed into a vacant building about 5:30 a.m. Sunday and burst into flames. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Jenna Reichartz, of Milwaukee.

