GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 56, Tomahawk 24

Amherst 49, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 37

Aquinas 38, Onalaska 33

Auburndale 65, Nekoosa 28

Bay Port 47, Green Bay Southwest 34

Big Foot 42, Turner 37

Blair-Taylor 76, Gilmanton 21

Bloomer 42, Barron 39

Brillion 51, Two Rivers 33

Brodhead 41, Edgerton 38

Brodhead 57, Jefferson 30

Brookfield East 68, Wauwatosa West 33

Catholic Central 53, Milwaukee Lutheran 43

Colby 56, Granton 13

Columbus 57, Poynette 43

Crandon 52, Florence 28

Durand 63, Glenwood City 14

Edgar 42, Spencer 32

Fall Creek 41, Stanley-Boyd 40

Fennimore 59, Riverdale 41

Gilman 64, Greenwood 40

Hillsboro 70, New Lisbon 49

Hurley 39, Solon Springs 29

Kaukauna 77, Appleton West 38

Kenosha Christian Life 46, Williams Bay 37

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 62, Wisconsin Lutheran 46

Ladysmith 56, Ashland 46

Luxemburg-Casco 46, Algoma 38

Manitowoc Lutheran 64, Random Lake 44

McDonell Central 51, Cadott 36

McFarland 79, East Troy 51

Melrose-Mindoro 52, Independence 40

Menasha 62, Seymour 35

Milwaukee Early View 46, Cristo Rey Jesuit 28

Mineral Point 80, Cuba City 41

Mishicot 76, Kohler 31

Mosinee 56, Medford Area 47

New London 69, Shawano 30

Notre Dame 53, De Pere 40

Oak Creek 67, Racine Case 39

Oostburg 60, Reedsville 43

Osseo-Fairchild 70, Bloomer 42

Pacelli 32, Almond-Bancroft 30

Pardeeville 56, Dodgeland 35

Pewaukee 69, Catholic Memorial 40

Prairie du Chien 56, Onalaska 26

Pulaski 48, Green Bay Preble 38

Racine Lutheran 63, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 42

Reedsburg Area 86, La Crosse Logan 32

Rice Lake 65, Eau Claire North 42

Salam School 35, University Lake/Trinity 24

Sauk Prairie 62, Wisconsin Dells 44

Sheboygan Area Luth. 52, Howards Grove 44

Sheboygan North 60, Manitowoc Lincoln 53

Siren 45, Clear Lake 42

Sturgeon Bay 51, Gibraltar 47

Tigerton 31, Stockbridge 27

Tri-County 37, Port Edwards 32

Unity 70, Luck 25

Waterford 54, Badger 43

Waukesha South 60, Cudahy 26

Waupun 81, New Berlin West 47

Wausau West 51, Stevens Point 49

West De Pere 89, Green Bay East 35

Westby 56, Holmen 36

Westfield Area 49, Ripon 43

Westosha Central 64, Delavan-Darien 22

Weyauwega-Fremont 51, Gibraltar 30

Wild Rose 58, Wautoma 53

Wilmot Union 53, Elkhorn Area 48

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 62, Wausau East 44

