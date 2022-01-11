The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 56, Tomahawk 24

Aquinas 38, Onalaska 33

Auburndale 65, Nekoosa 28

Blair-Taylor 76, Gilmanton 21

Bloomer 42, Barron 39

Brodhead 57, Jefferson 30

Columbus 57, Poynette 43

Hillsboro 70, New Lisbon 49

Hurley 39, Solon Springs 29

McFarland 79, East Troy 51

Milwaukee Early View 46, Cristo Rey Jesuit 28

Pacelli 32, Almond-Bancroft 30

Rice Lake 65, Eau Claire North 42

Salam School 35, University Lake/Trinity 24

Tigerton 31, Stockbridge 27

Waupun 81, New Berlin West 47

Weyauwega-Fremont 51, Gibraltar 30

Wild Rose 58, Wautoma 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..