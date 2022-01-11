The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 64, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 31
Ashwaubenon 70, West De Pere 59
Benton 83, River Ridge, Ill. 65
Big Foot 56, Badger 49
Bonduel 71, Oconto 58
Brillion 67, Mishicot 37
Brodhead 78, Edgerton 65
Cashton 93, La Farge 24
Colby 91, Abbotsford 52
Colfax 80, Eleva-Strum 49
Columbus Catholic 79, Pacelli 70
De Soto 54, Brookwood 40
Delavan-Darien 74, Jefferson 39
Edgerton 67, Clinton 48
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 63, Valley Christian 35
Evansville 65, Dodgeville 56
Fall River 64, Waterloo 51
Florence 58, Crandon 49
Gilmanton 83, Coulee Christian-Providence 56
Hortonville 56, Seymour 46
Laconia 73, Valders 65
Mellen 66, Lac Courte Oreilles 61
Menomonie 64, Altoona 56
Montello 62, Tri-County 53
Neillsville 65, Independence 31
New Glarus 67, Pardeeville 56
Northland Lutheran 68, White Lake 27
Northwestern 95, Barron 83
Oconomowoc 77, Sun Prairie 70
Oshkosh North 65, Whitefish Bay 60
Pittsville 56, Greenwood 41
Prairie du Chien 82, Crestwood, Cresco, Iowa 63
Rice Lake 76, New Richmond 72
River Ridge 58, Boscobel 23
Riverdale 54, North Crawford 42
Solon Springs 49, Drummond 37
Southwestern 74, Belmont 33
Spooner 63, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 44
St. Croix Falls 48, Hayward 44
Thorp 58, Owen-Withee 53
Waukesha West 72, Milwaukee Riverside University 51
Wauzeka-Steuben 62, Highland 40
Williams Bay 65, Faith Christian 59
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 84, New Holstein 70
Wisconsin Heights 67, Barneveld 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ellsworth vs. Spring Valley, ccd.
Kickapoo vs. Royall, ccd.
Ladysmith vs. Ashland, ppd.
