By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s longtime secretary of state, Democrat Doug La Follette, says he is preparing to run for reelection to the office he was first elected to in 1974 and that he’s held since 1983. The 81-year-old La Follette told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he was motivated to keep the largely powerless office in Democratic control to prevent the GOP-controlled Legislature from transferring powers to run elections to the secretary of state if a Republican would win. Republican Rep. Amy Loudenbeck is running for secretary of state and wants to empower the office to serve as a check on the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission.

