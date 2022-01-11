MILWAUKEE — Greg Elliott had a career-high 25 points as Marquette topped DePaul 87-76. Javon Freeman-Liberty led the Blue Demons with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Automated Insights.
MILWAUKEE — Greg Elliott had a career-high 25 points as Marquette topped DePaul 87-76. Javon Freeman-Liberty led the Blue Demons with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Automated Insights.
© 2022 Good Karma Brands Milwaukee, LLC.