MADISON, Wis. — Environmental regulators are set to allow a factory dairy farm accused of contaminating Kewaunee County drinking water to expand, drawing the ire of conservationists. The Wisconsin State Journal reports Tuesday that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has drafted new permit conditions allowing Kinnard Farms to nearly double its 8,000-head herd. The permit would give the farm until March to come up with a plan for monitoring groundwater on the more than 16,000 acres where it spreads manure. Midwest Environmental Advocates Executive Director Tony Wilkin Gibart says the animal limit isn’t based on science and doesn’t respond to the extent of contamination around the farm.

