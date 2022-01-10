The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 64, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 31

Ashwaubenon 70, West De Pere 59

Benton 83, River Ridge, Ill. 65

Big Foot 56, Badger 49

Bonduel 71, Oconto 58

Brillion 67, Mishicot 37

Brodhead 78, Edgerton 65

Cashton 93, La Farge 24

Colby 91, Abbotsford 52

Colfax 80, Eleva-Strum 49

Columbus Catholic 79, Pacelli 70

De Soto 54, Brookwood 40

Delavan-Darien 74, Jefferson 39

Edgerton 67, Clinton 48

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 63, Valley Christian 35

Evansville 65, Dodgeville 56

Fall River 64, Waterloo 51

Florence 58, Crandon 49

Gilmanton 83, Coulee Christian-Providence 56

Hortonville 56, Seymour 46

Laconia 73, Valders 65

Mellen 66, Lac Courte Oreilles 61

Menomonie 64, Altoona 56

Montello 62, Tri-County 53

Neillsville 65, Independence 31

Northwestern 95, Barron 83

Oconomowoc 77, Sun Prairie 70

Oshkosh North 65, Whitefish Bay 60

Pittsville 56, Greenwood 41

Prairie du Chien 82, Crestwood, Cresco, Iowa 63

Rice Lake 76, New Richmond 72

River Ridge 58, Boscobel 23

Riverdale 54, North Crawford 42

Solon Springs 49, Drummond 37

Southwestern 74, Belmont 33

Spooner 63, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 44

St. Croix Falls 48, Hayward 44

Thorp 58, Owen-Withee 53

Waukesha West 72, Milwaukee Riverside University 51

Wauzeka-Steuben 62, Highland 40

Williams Bay 65, Faith Christian 59

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 84, New Holstein 70

Wisconsin Heights 67, Barneveld 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ellsworth vs. Spring Valley, ccd.

Kickapoo vs. Royall, ccd.

Ladysmith vs. Ashland, ppd.

