The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 61, Marathon 46
Argyle 77, Palmyra-Eagle 39
Ashwaubenon 61, Luxemburg-Casco 30
Assumption 44, Marathon 35
Athens 65, Laona-Wabeno 53
Beaver Dam 75, West Bend West 17
Benton 41, Iowa-Grant 28
Black Hawk 48, Shullsburg 31
Hurley 48, Three Lakes 46
Hustisford 49, Waterloo 45
Laconia 76, Mayville 32
Lancaster 38, Darlington 34
Mauston 45, Necedah 30
Mellen 55, Lac Courte Oreilles 28
Mondovi 55, Eleva-Strum 33
Mount Horeb 47, Lodi 36
New Berlin Eisenhower 55, Kettle Moraine 53
Northwood 50, New Auburn 16
Oconto 73, Marinette 25
Oshkosh West 56, Appleton North 38
Platteville 58, Fennimore 32
Plum City 53, Turtle Lake 50
Prairie du Chien 62, West Salem 48
Random Lake 67, Ozaukee 63
Rib Lake 51, Prentice 48
Ripon 64, Waupaca 25
River Falls 67, Holmen 40
Somerset 60, New Richmond 43
South Shore 79, Butternut 28
St. Croix Falls 46, Cumberland 27
St. Croix Falls 67, Cameron 37
Stratford 40, Newman Catholic 30
The Prairie School 66, Shoreland Lutheran 23
Watertown 48, Mukwonago 34
West Allis Central 68, Milwaukee South 13
Westosha Central 44, Horicon 33
Winneconne 41, Clintonville 23
Wonewoc-Center 47, North Crawford 21
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..