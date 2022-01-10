The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 64, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 31
Brodhead 78, Edgerton 65
Cashton 93, La Farge 24
Colby 91, Abbotsford 52
Colfax 80, Eleva-Strum 49
Delavan-Darien 74, Jefferson 39
Gilmanton 83, Coulee Christian-Providence 56
Montello 62, Tri-County 53
Oshkosh North 65, Whitefish Bay 60
Solon Springs 49, Drummond 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..