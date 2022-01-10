The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 64, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 31

Brodhead 78, Edgerton 65

Cashton 93, La Farge 24

Colby 91, Abbotsford 52

Colfax 80, Eleva-Strum 49

Delavan-Darien 74, Jefferson 39

Gilmanton 83, Coulee Christian-Providence 56

Montello 62, Tri-County 53

Oshkosh North 65, Whitefish Bay 60

Solon Springs 49, Drummond 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..