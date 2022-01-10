MADISON, Wis. — A recently promoted Wisconsin Department of Justice official who has accused the agency of racial and sexual discrimination has filed a federal lawsuit against Attorney General Josh Kaul and his top deputy. Tina Virgil, the head of the Division of Criminal Investigation, states that her civil rights have been violated. Virgil says she was hired by Kaul at a salary below her predecessors, who were white men. She says she has more experience than any other DOJ administrators but was paid less than all of them at the time of her appointment. Gillian Drummond, a spokeswoman for Kaul, says the agency denies the allegations leveled in the new suit in an earlier complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission,

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.