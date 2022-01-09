By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (26-15, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (20-19, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Charlotte Hornets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points in the Bucks’ 114-106 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets are 13-9 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte gives up 116.6 points and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Bucks are 18-12 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee is ninth in the NBA with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Bobby Portis averaging 2.8.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Hornets defeated the Bucks 114-106 in their last meeting on Jan. 9. Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 28 points, and Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 43 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Bridges is averaging 19 points, seven rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hornets. Rozier is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.2 points, 11 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 115.2 points, 44.6 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 118.8 points, 47.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Vernon Carey Jr.: out (health and safety protocols).

Bucks: Grayson Allen: out (health protocols), Donte DiVincenzo: out (ankle), Jrue Holiday: out (health and safety protocols), Pat Connaughton: out (health protocols), Brook Lopez: out (back), George Hill: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.