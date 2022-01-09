By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

Erin Jackson is heading to the Beijing Olympics thanks to Brittany Bowe. Bowe has given up her spot in the 500 meters, allowing Jackson who is ranked No. 1 in the world in the 500 to make the U.S. team, according to a report on USA Network. Jackson slipped in her race Friday and finished third. Bowe won the 500 and Kimi Goetz took second, putting them on the team. The rules didn’t allow for Jackson to have a re-skate — only a mechanical failure or a fall are reason for a do-over. In November in Poland, Jackson became the first Black woman to win a World Cup event. She won four of eight 500 races on the World Cup circuit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.