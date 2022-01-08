The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Assumption 58, Chequamegon 42

Bangor 69, Blair-Taylor 45

Catholic Central 37, Faith Christian 18

Columbus 58, Delavan-Darien 48

Darlington 60, Big Foot 45

DeForest 61, Catholic Memorial 50

Edgewood 59, Lake Mills 51

Fox Valley Lutheran 83, Xavier 80

Gibraltar 92, Sevastopol 44

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 89, Oconto 76

Howards Grove 88, Omro 68

Hudson 68, Chisago Lakes, Minn. 34

Hurley 82, Mercer 33

Hurley 97, Mellen 19

Independence 46, Glenwood City 39

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 64, Homestead 57

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 73, Hartford Union 57

Kewaskum 63, Port Washington 62

La Farge 66, Wonewoc-Center 51

Lena 68, Tigerton 35

Little Chute 53, Sheboygan Falls 26

Lomira 51, Berlin 49

Marathon 75, Rhinelander 50

Menomonee Falls 76, Arrowhead 68, OT

Monroe 73, Milw. Bay View 47

Mount Horeb 59, Janesville Parker 57, OT

Nicolet 79, Urbana, Ill. 46

Onalaska 64, Stoughton 62

Oshkosh North 65, Whitefish Bay 60

Peshtigo 64, Kewaunee 60

Plymouth 57, West Bend West 46

Prescott 70, Elk Mound 68

Roncalli 62, Wrightstown 34

Slinger 67, Waukesha North 45

Southern Door 59, Algoma 46

Watertown 62, Milwaukee Hamilton 59

Waunakee 63, Brookfield East 54

Waupun 59, Waupaca 56

West Salem 98, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 55

Whitnall 79, Kimberly 62

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dubuque, Senior, Iowa vs. Madison East, ccd.

Kenosha Tremper vs. Hope Academy, Ill., ppd.

Stevens Point vs. Kaukauna, ccd.

Wautoma vs. Wild Rose, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..