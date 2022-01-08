The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Assumption 58, Chequamegon 42
Bangor 69, Blair-Taylor 45
Catholic Central 37, Faith Christian 18
Columbus 58, Delavan-Darien 48
Darlington 60, Big Foot 45
DeForest 61, Catholic Memorial 50
Edgewood 59, Lake Mills 51
Fox Valley Lutheran 83, Xavier 80
Gibraltar 92, Sevastopol 44
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 89, Oconto 76
Howards Grove 88, Omro 68
Hudson 68, Chisago Lakes, Minn. 34
Hurley 82, Mercer 33
Hurley 97, Mellen 19
Independence 46, Glenwood City 39
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 64, Homestead 57
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 73, Hartford Union 57
Kewaskum 63, Port Washington 62
La Farge 66, Wonewoc-Center 51
Lena 68, Tigerton 35
Little Chute 53, Sheboygan Falls 26
Lomira 51, Berlin 49
Marathon 75, Rhinelander 50
Menomonee Falls 76, Arrowhead 68, OT
Monroe 73, Milw. Bay View 47
Mount Horeb 59, Janesville Parker 57, OT
Nicolet 79, Urbana, Ill. 46
Onalaska 64, Stoughton 62
Oshkosh North 65, Whitefish Bay 60
Peshtigo 64, Kewaunee 60
Plymouth 57, West Bend West 46
Prescott 70, Elk Mound 68
Roncalli 62, Wrightstown 34
Slinger 67, Waukesha North 45
Southern Door 59, Algoma 46
Watertown 62, Milwaukee Hamilton 59
Waunakee 63, Brookfield East 54
Waupun 59, Waupaca 56
West Salem 98, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 55
Whitnall 79, Kimberly 62
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dubuque, Senior, Iowa vs. Madison East, ccd.
Kenosha Tremper vs. Hope Academy, Ill., ppd.
Stevens Point vs. Kaukauna, ccd.
Wautoma vs. Wild Rose, ppd.
