GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 60, Rio 33

Assumption 89, Chequamegon 9

Augusta 62, Owen-Withee 38

Badger 40, Williams Bay 23

Bensenville (Fenton), Ill. 63, Saint Francis 30

Boscobel 55, Kickapoo 54

Brookfield Academy 45, Heritage Christian 41

Catholic Central 52, Racine Horlick 32

Catholic Memorial 80, Milwaukee DSHA 56

Cedar Grove-Belgium 75, Gibraltar 40

Colfax 59, Hayward 24

Dominican 35, Brown Deer 26

Fall Creek 59, Regis 48

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 76, Hartford Union 51

La Farge/Youth Initiative 52, Wonewoc-Center 44

Lake Country Lutheran 68, Living Word Lutheran 19

Lake Mills 46, Lakeside Lutheran 45

Lena 47, Tigerton 13

Madison La Follette 89, Janesville Parker 21

Martin Luther 48, Racine Lutheran 44

Mineral Point 59, Wisconsin Heights 32

New Berlin West 53, Waunakee 49, OT

Oakfield 56, Princeton/Green Lake 25

Onalaska 53, Stoughton 47

Oostburg 76, Kohler 28

Platteville 69, Evansville 53

Prairie du Chien 78, Black Hawk 35

Reedsburg Area 92, Portage 26

Sevastopol 44, Marinette 41

Sheboygan Area Luth. 60, Roncalli 41

Sheboygan North 61, Xavier 50

Sun Prairie 72, Middleton 27

Three Lakes 63, Coleman 56

Waterford 56, Milton 54

Wauzeka-Steuben 49, Hillsboro 37

Wild Rose 58, Wautoma 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Edgerton vs. Dodgeville, ccd.

Janesville Craig vs. Madison East, ppd.

